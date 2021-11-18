Penrith man in court accused of prolonged violence to pet dog
A man who kicked, punched and repeatedly slammed his pet dog to the ground has been banned for life from keeping animals.
Nathan Robert Williams, 30, of Tulip Gardens, Penrith, Cumbria, admitted the charge of causing unnecessary suffering to the dog, called Loki.
The attack, which happened in front of people at Old Tebay in March, resulted in the dog being taken from him.
Carlisle magistrates heard Williams' violence was "prolonged".
Williams had originally denied the charge but changed his plea on the first day of his trial.
In a statement, RSPCA inspector Chris Towler said Loki, who received "multiple blows", was recovering at the charity's Westmorland branch.
He said: "I hope [Loki] will find his forever home soon."
'Fear, distress and pain'
An independent expert vet had concluded: "According to the witness statements, Loki was kicked, punched and slammed to the ground on a number of occasions.
"It's my opinion that Loki would have suffered via mechanisms of fear, distress and pain.
"Suffering would have been experienced by this animal for a period commensurate with the duration of the physical abuse, several minutes, possibly longer."
Williams was given a 12-month community order, and told he must complete 180 hours' unpaid work and pay £2,000 costs.
He was also banned from owning or keeping any animals indefinitely, and must wait five years before applying for that order to be lifted.
