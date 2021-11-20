Carlisle fire: Large amount of waste still alight at recycling unit
Waste at a recycling plant in Carlisle is still burning almost two weeks after fire broke out.
Hundreds of tonnes of wood, plastics and household waste have been alight at the unit in the Rockcliffe Industrial Estate since 8 November.
On Friday, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said safety experts visited the site and decided to let the blaze burn itself out in a controlled manner.
Residents nearby have been told to keep windows shut to avoid smoke getting in.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue, Environment Agency and Public Health experts who visited the site said the building was not safe enough for firefighters to enter.
The building's roof is believed to contain asbestos.
A fire service spokesman said: "Following the site visit, it was confirmed that the approach to leave the remains of the fire burning on site in a controlled manner, is the correct course of action.
"This approach will be constantly kept under review and monitored to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the local community.
"Fire crews will maintain a presence in the area over the coming days and they are also carrying out routine safe and well visits to provide information and advice to local residents as an extra precautionary measure."
