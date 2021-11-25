Carlisle Pirelli stabbing: Attacker to remain in secure hospital
A man who stabbed a lorry driver in the head during an unprovoked attack at work must remain detained in a secure psychiatric facility.
Martin Bozhkov, 23, repeatedly stabbed driver Michael Kadlcik in 2019 at Carlisle's Pirelli tyre compound.
Bozhkov was declared fit to stand trial after Carlisle Crown Court previously heard he was mentally unwell.
It heard he had engaged very well with treatment since being detained after admitting attempted murder in October.
Judge Simon Medland QC was told a doctor had concluded Bozhkov's detention should continue and directed that he should be made the subject of a new hospital order.
"You were floridly psychotic in April 2019 simply because, sadly, you suffered from entirely involuntary mental illness," Judge Medland told Bozhkov.
Mr Kadlcik's life had been "undoubtedly in peril", he said.
The attack happened at about 03:00 BST on 19 April 2019 as Mr Kadlcik was waiting for his trailer to be loaded with tyres at the DHL depot at the plant in Dalston Road.
Bozhkov, who was found to have been suffering from paranoid delusions, knocked on the door to his cab armed with a serrated-edged blade.
Prosecutor Jacob Dyer told the court Mr Kadlcik was "immediately attacked" when he got down from the cab.
Bozhkov knifed Mr Kadlcik in the head and, watched by shocked warehouse workers, continued to stab his victim while chasing him through the depot, leaving a trail of blood.
'Stoical' statement
Mr Kadlcik, a 43-year-old Czech resident, was able to barricade himself in an office but had multiple deep stab wounds on his scalp, face, chest and thigh.
His lung was punctured by the blade, which was left broken and bent.
Mr Kadlcik later told police through an interpreter he "literally thought he was going to die" though Judge Medland said he had been "stoical" about the incident in his victim impact statement.
The court heard he had since made a good recovery.
In his impact statement, Mr Kadlcik said: "I enjoy my life with family and friends. I am happy I survived the incident. It could have turned out differently."
