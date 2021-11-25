Barrow woman's bail revoked after breaching terms
A woman accused of making false claims of rape, sexual assault and trafficking has had her bail revoked.
Eleanor Williams, 20, from Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, had previously pleaded not guilty to falsifying evidence and making false accusations.
She had been granted bail but this has now been revoked by magistrates in Barrow who were told she had breached the conditions.
They remanded her in custody, and she is due to go on trial in February.
