Cumbria University: £77m Carlisle campus plans open for comment
A consultation is under way on plans for a new university campus in Carlisle.
The University of Cumbria wants to redevelop the former county council headquarters and encompass the two Grade-1 listed Citadels.
Around £50m of the £77m needed will come from government schemes and will be topped up by the university, including funds from selling two sites.
The public can have their say on plans until 19 December.
The university said the Carlisle Citadels project - first unveiled in 2020 - could still go ahead even if the city's two current campuses at Fusehill Street and Brampton Road are not sold.
Chief operating officer David Chesser told BBC Radio Cumbria: "We are very fortunate to be be allocated substantial funding by the government for this and then the university is confident it can provide the balance of funding from its own resources, funds that we have got now and we will generate."
It is hoped the new campus, situated near the train station, will "boost the city's vibrancy and vitality".
The majority of the former Woolworths building will also be retained and refurbished, but a small proportion that is not suitable will be demolished, the university said.
The site will be split into two areas divided by English Street, in which the offices and former Nisi Prius court buildings are located to the east, and the former crown court buildings, Cumbria County Council offices, and properties of English Street and Paton House are located to the west.
