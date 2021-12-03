Carlisle cannabis farm: Men jailed over drugs found in former nightclub
- Published
Two illegal immigrants have been jailed for their part in a £1.6m cannabis factory set up in a former nightclub.
Police were alerted by the public to a smell of the drug at the old Club XS building in the West Walls area of Carlisle in October.
Andiol Mucolli, 25, was seen coming out of the premises, shortly followed by 42-year-old Iirjan Jaho.
The men, both homeless and from Albania, admitted cannabis production and were jailed for two years.
Fabric softener bottles
During a search of the building, police found a sophisticated and large scale cannabis production operation, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
It was spread across nine rooms and comprised almost 1,700 plants — 276 of which had already been harvested.
The potential street value of the class B-controlled drug was in the region of £1.6m, an expert concluded.
There were ventilation, lighting, temperature control and irrigation systems in place, including a large silver pipe which ran through the building and partially covered in broken-up cardboard boxes.
Keys for all parts of the building were hung neatly on a board and the electricity supply had been bypassed, the court heard.
In addition, empty fabric softener bottles were also seen, with attempts having apparently been made to mask the drug's pungent smell.
Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said officers found three bedrooms created in a former office area, along with a cooking area and well-stocked fridge.
They also seized a host of personal items including clothing, phones and passports in the names of both men.
The court heard they spoke of travelling to the UK having left family in their homeland, and of feeling under pressure to become involved in the crime.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.