Carlisle fire: Warehouse blaze finally out after a month
People living near to a warehouse fire have been told they can finally open windows and doors again a month after it broke out.
The blaze involving hundreds of tonnes of wood, plastics and household waste started on 8 November at Rockcliffe Industrial Estate, near Carlisle.
A decision was made to let it smoulder due to environmental concerns over water run-off if fully extinguished.
Work to retrieve waste from within the building's structure is now complete.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said it "no longer requires direct firefighting as a proactive intervention" and the site is back in the hands of a management team at North West Recycling.
"We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding whilst this incident was brought safely to a close," Cumbria County Council said in a statement.
"A programme of works will now be agreed and developed to demolish the remains of the building and will be carefully monitored and managed by a range of agencies and specialists.
"The site will be kept under review and monitored to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the local community."
People living nearby complained of severe headaches and chest pains amid concerns about the air quality, although the risk to health from any pollution was deemed to be "very low".
Residents were advised to keep all windows and doors closed "as a precautionary measure" while work continued in recent weeks.
"We can confirm that due to the decreased smoke levels, it is safe for residents to open their doors and windows," the council's statement added.
It is not known how the fire, involving hundreds of tonnes of wood, plastics and household waste, started.
