Cumbria tree disease boundary set up to try stop spread
- Published
A boundary has been set up in Cumbria to try help prevent the spread of a tree disease.
Phytophthora pluvialis was found in woodland in the county in November, the Forestry Commission said.
The fungus-like pathogen affects trees like Douglas fir, western hemlock, and several pine species and causes lesions on trunks, branches and roots.
The demarcation zone covers a large area south of Keswick and west of the A591.
It prohibits the movement of any wood, bark and trees- live, felled or fallen ones -as well as fruit, seeds, leaves or foliage.
Phythopthora pluvialis was first found in the US state of Oregon in 2013, and was detected in Cornish woodlands in September - the first time it had been identified in the UK.
It was later found to have advanced into Devon, and then discovered in Cumbria in November.
Woodland managers, landowners, and tree nurseries have been urged to remain vigilant and report all sightings to the Forestry Commission via Tree Alert.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk