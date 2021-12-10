Avian flu: Cull and restrictions after second Cumbria outbreak
Birds have been culled and a surveillance zone set up after a second bird flu outbreak in Cumbria.
The county council said cases had been confirmed at a poultry farm in Aspatria, Allerdale, and urged anyone who found a dead bird not to touch it.
Last month birds were culled after an outbreak at a chicken farm in Silecroft, near Millom.
The authority said a 3km (1.8-mile) protection zone and 10km (6.2-mile) surveillance zone had been brought in.
Bird keepers have also been urged to stay vigilant.
Colin Cox, director of public health for the county, said: "I want to reassure residents that the risk to public health from avian flu is very low.
"However, it is important people do not touch or pick up any sick or dead birds to avoid spreading the virus, which can affect humans in rare cases.
He urged anyone who found any dead swans, geese or other wild birds to contact the Department of Environment, Food and Rural affairs (Defra).
