Patterdale rescue volunteers help sheep stuck on ledge

Image source, PAtterdale Mountain Rescue Team
Image caption,
A rope and pulley system was set up

Mountain rescuers cut short a training session to come to the aid of a sheep trapped on a ledge above old mine workings in Cumbria.

A local farmer alerted the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team to the animal which was stuck in the Greenside mine area near Glenridding on Friday.

A rope and pulley system was set up and a team member was lowered to encourage the "nonplussed" sheep back to safety.

Afterwards it "ran off very gratefully in search of its flock", the team said.

Image source, PAtterdale Mountain Rescue Team
Image caption,
Mountain rescuers described the sheep as "nonplussed"

The mission, involving six team members, took about an hour.

A spokesman added: "As well as being an excellent training opportunity the team are always keen to support the local farmers."

Image source, PAtterdale Mountain Rescue Team
Image caption,
A team member "encouraged" the animal to safety

