'Determined' Carlisle paedophile jailed in vigilante snare
A "determined paedophile" who sent sexual messages to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl has been jailed.
Frederick O'Brien, 49, was caught at a north Cumbria hotel by a vigilante group after he sent messages to their adult decoy.
Carlisle Crown Court heard he used a mobile phone which was illegal for him to have under the terms of a court order imposed for previous offences.
O'Brien admitted several charges and was jailed for two years four months.
The court heard O'Brien contacted the decoy online with sexualised messages beginning almost immediately.
Police seized one mobile phone belonging to O'Brien which was fitted with police-approved monitoring software following his conviction in 2020 for having illegal images in his possession.
However, a second device which had not been declared to the authorities — and on which he had committed the new offences — was also recovered.
'Don't belong in society'
O'Brien, of Glendale Rise, Carlisle, admitted both attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity with a child, and attempting to engage a child in sexual communication; and also breaching one requirement of a strict order he was given when sentenced in 2020.
He had further flouted the suspended jail term he was given for that criminal conduct.
Judge Nicholas Barker told O'Brien: "You are a determined paedophile.
"You are restless and intent on seeking out and engaging with children in a sexual way.
"People with those tendencies have no right to be in society."
A new sexual harm prevention order was imposed by the judge which will run for 10 years, while O'Brien must also continue to sign the sex offenders' register for the next decade.
