Lancaster to Carlisle railway celebrated in pictures
The history of a train line is being celebrated on its 175th anniversary.
The Lancaster to Carlisle route opened on 15 December 1846 and formed a key part of the West Coast Mainline.
Photographic displays are being held at stations on the line organised by Cumbrian Railways Association, Avanti West Coast, Network Rail and the Cumbria Community Rail Partnership.
Historians said the 69-mile line was a notable achievement, being built in 30 months.
As well as photo displays at Penrith and Carlisle stations, commemorative plaques celebrating the anniversary are also being unveiled.
Cumbrian Railways Association chairman Philip Turner said: "This milestone of railway construction should be properly recognised and celebrated as a key event for Cumbria and the railway network as a whole."
