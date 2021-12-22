Carlisle man jailed after 'stun gun torches' found in home
- Published
A man caught with two illegal "stun gun torches" while subject to a suspended prison sentence for an identical crime has been jailed for 18 months.
David Kirkup's home was searched in 2019 and police found a device disguised as an iPhone-style mobile with clear prongs protruding from it.
He was arrested again in September for an unrelated allegation and the find was made during a search in Carlisle.
Kirkup, 24, of Stonegarth, admitted possessing the prohibited weapons.
Carlisle Crown Court heard the stun guns, which had the words "police, 5,000 watts" written on them, were not functioning and did not appear to be charged.
'Intimidate'
Judge Nicholas Barker heard of Kirkup's complex mental health difficulties and a psychiatric report detailed his "obsessive hoarding and collecting" tendencies.
He said courts take possession of prohibited weapons "very seriously".
"If they are in your possession, they are capable of coming into the possession of others," the judge said.
"Criminals use weapons to facilitate crime, to intimidate, to threaten and to pursue criminal activity."
Among items found at Kirkup's home included a television and CD player stolen hours earlier from a Carlisle house and a small amount of cocaine.
Mitigating, Mark Shepherd told the court his instructions were that the items were "missed by police" during the original search.
The court heard Kirkup held on to them after his initial sentencing, fearful of the consequences if he handed them over, but had not intended using them.
Kirkup also pleaded guilty to having cocaine and handling stolen goods, along with theft.
For the earlier stun gun offence he was sentenced in January 2020 with a 16-month prison term suspended for two years.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.