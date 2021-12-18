Saarah Ahmed Foundation aims to raise hidden disability awareness
A foundation has been launched in memory of a young woman to help raise awareness of hidden disabilities.
Saarah Ahmed, from Carlisle, had a form of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) so rare only about 15 people in the UK have it. She died on 13 April this year.
The 20-year-old had shared on social media the daily struggles and battles she faced in a bid to educate others.
Now, her family has set up Saarah's Foundation to support people with EDS and hidden disabilities in Cumbria.
Shefaly Begum, Saarah's mum, said: "This foundation is for rare diseases and rare diseases like Saarah's and it also involves hidden disabilities.
"This is something Saarah wanted to do and we're going to carry on with her legacy."
Aminur Ahmed, Saarah's brother, said: "Ehler's is described as a hidden disability but we don't want people to hide it, be more open about it.
"Our aim, as the foundation is now officially launched, is to help people individually and just allow everyone to be more open and hopefully the message spreads."
