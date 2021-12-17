Penny Jones animal sanctuary's rescues stopped by storm damage
An animal sanctuary has had to stop taking in animals due to damage caused by recent storms.
Penny Jones Animal Hospice near Carlisle lost its food and hay storage barn while roofs were ripped off several buildings including the donkey stable by Storms Arwen and Barra.
Volunteer Julie Little said the damage would cost tens of thousands of pounds to fix.
"The stress is unimaginable," Ms Little told BBC Radio Cumbria.
She said the sanctuary takes in abused and neglected animals from around the UK and abroad with a particular need currently for dogs from Romania.
"There is a waiting list of animals waiting to come that are in dire need but it has just been put on hold," Ms Little said.
Money that would have spent on bringing in the animals will now need to go on repairing the storm damage, she said, although she stressed there are funds to feed the sanctuary's current animals.
The sanctuary's donkeys have had to be moved to an area with less shelter because of the damage to their stable, Ms Little said.
She said: "Thankfully no animals were hurt but the storms have been quite devastating financially,
"The damage has been so severe and it will cost tens of thousands of pounds."
Ms Little said repairing the donkey shelter is "most urgent" while a new feed barn will be needed to stock food.
