Danny Hodgson: Short family Christmas is 'perfect gift'
A footballer who suffered major brain injuries after being punched will be allowed out of hospital for Christmas, his family have said.
Danny Hodgson, 26 and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was left in a coma by an unprovoked attack in September in Perth, Australia.
His family said having him out of hospital was the "perfect gift".
A 17-year-old boy is due to be sentenced in January after admitting causing grievous bodily harm.
Following the attack on 5 September, Mr Hodgson - who plays for Western Australian side ECU Joondalup - spent weeks in the intensive care unit at Royal Perth Hospital, before being moved to a rehabilitation hospital.
His parents Nicola and Peter, who have flown to Australia to be with him, said they had been on an "unimaginable journey that no family should ever have to take".
In a statement released on Christmas Eve, they said: "Today, Danny is preparing to leave hospital for a very short time with his beautiful [partner] Jess at his side to be part of our family Christmas.
"Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the medical and rehabilitation staff at Fiona Stanley Hospital who have helped to make this possible.
"Danny's home visit is the most perfect gift we could ask for and all the proof we need that Christmas miracles do happen."
