Wigton Futamura worker's death prompts investigation
- Published
An investigation is under way after a man collapsed at a factory site in Cumbria and later died.
The Wigton worker at Futamura, which makes food packaging film, was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Christmas Eve, but died the next day.
Two other people were taken to hospital as a precaution and were released.
The company said it was cooperating fully with an investigation involving the Health and Safety Executive, Cumbria Police and the fire service.
