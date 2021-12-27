BBC News

Wigton Futamura worker's death prompts investigation

An investigation is under way after a man collapsed at a factory site in Cumbria and later died.

The Wigton worker at Futamura, which makes food packaging film, was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Christmas Eve, but died the next day.

Two other people were taken to hospital as a precaution and were released.

The company said it was cooperating fully with an investigation involving the Health and Safety Executive, Cumbria Police and the fire service.

