Carlisle cultural integration leader appointed OBE
- Published
A woman who aims to spread cultural harmony from her spice shop has become an OBE in the New Year Honours list.
Sajdah Ghafoor, who runs HDM Spice Shop in Carlisle with her husband Abdul, has been honoured for services to cultural awareness and integration.
Cumbria Police's Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Slattery has been awarded the Queen's Police Medal.
Fire and rescue manager John Wall, from Cockermouth, is to receive a British Empire Medal for charitable services.
The Ghafoors have run HDM Spice Shop since 2005 and Mrs Ghafoor said her experiences there were the "catalyst" for creating Multicultural Cumbria.
The organisation aims to create a "truly multicultural" Cumbria and wants to "break down barriers and promote cultures by sharing our similarities and celebrating our differences" according to its mission statement.
Sajdah Ghafoor said she was "speechless" when she found out she had been honoured.
"I can't quite put into words what this means to me... quite simply, I am over the moon."
Her faith was central to what she had achieved, she said, and urged people to "respect other beliefs to receive the same respect for our own".
"We share much more than that which divides us", she said.
"Having more opportunities to come together to break down barriers and talk to each other has taught me so much."
Other honours in Cumbria include:
MBE:
- Margaret Emma Bravo, from Carlisle, manager of St Peter's Pre-School in Carlisle, awarded for services to education.
- Retired Lt Col Timothy Brian Jackson Coombe, from Carlisle, for services to the community in Brampton.
- Jo Lappin, CEO of Cumbria LEP, from Warrington, for services to the economy of Cumbria.
British Empire Medal:
- Neil John Fleming, from Lindal, an IT specialist at BAE Systems, for services to the community in Ulverston during Covid-19.
- Jonathan Gibson, from Wigton, for services to cricket coaching and youth development.
