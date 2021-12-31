Joss Naylor: Celebrated fell runner, 85, has suspected stroke
Record-breaking veteran fell runner Joss Naylor is recovering after a suspected stroke, prompting hundreds of messages of support from well-wishers.
The 85-year-old's family said he was taken to hospital shortly before Christmas.
They described the Lake District sheep farmer as in "good spirits and, as expected, determined as ever".
Mr Naylor, who continued to run every day, was appointed an MBE for services to sport and charity in 2007.
In February, he told BBC Countryfile he was running on the fell tops two to three times a week among "the best views on this earth".
He gave presenter Matt Baker tips on the sport which has seen him become one of the UK's most celebrated fell runners.
"You've got to get your legs fairly strong and set off on a small stride, then lengthen your stride and just enjoy it," he said.
At his peak in the 1970s he broke the Lake District 24-hour record three times, and ran the fastest known times on the Three Peaks, Welsh 3,000ers and Pennine Way.
In 1986, aged 50, he ran all 214 Wainwrights in seven days, when he turned 60 he ran 60 Lakeland fell-tops in 36 hours, and at 70 he ran 70 Lakeland fells.
Mr Naylor's family said following his suspected stroke, he has started "what will be a tiring course of treatment and physio".
Chairman of The Fell Runners Association, Charmain Heaton said: "On behalf of the fell running community, we send our love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery to our very good friend and legend of the fells, Ironman Joss."
