Woman and one-year-old found dead in Whitehaven flat
A woman and a one-year-old child have been found dead at a flat in Cumbria.
Officers were called to Wellington Row, Whitehaven, on the afternoon of 30 December, by a report of concern for the welfare of a woman.
No information has been released about the identity of the woman, who was in her 20s, or the child.
A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: "There are no suspicious circumstances at this time, and the coroner has been contacted."
