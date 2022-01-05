Ullswater to get 10,000 new trees to reduce flooding
- Published
Thousands of trees are to be planted in a Lake District valley in an attempt to reduce flooding and improve habitats for wildlife.
Volunteers working with the National Trust have begun planting about 10,000 saplings across 16 farms in Ullswater.
The scheme, which will create 170 hectares of woods and hedgerow, is being funded by the government's Green Recovery Challenge Fund.
The area was badly hit by floods during Storm Desmond in December 2015.
Tree leaves, branches and trunks slow down rain giving it time to evaporate before it hits the ground.
A spokeswoman for the trust said: "Wood pasture habitat is a diverse and ancient habitat characterised by a mixture of open grown trees with grazing grassland and other floras.
"It is vital not only to the farming community but also wildlife as it creates shelter and grazing for livestock while also supporting numerous species.
"Hedgerow habitat, having been in decline in the UK for many years, plays a major role in preventing soil loss, reduces pollution and helps to regulate water flows while providing a vital environment and corridor for wildlife."
The scheme is estimated to cost about £220,000.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.