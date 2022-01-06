Tributes paid to Whitehaven mother and baby found dead
A woman and her one-year-old baby found dead in their home were amazing, their friends have said.
Natalie Kane, 27, and her son Harry were found at the flat in Wellington Row, Whitehaven, on 30 December.
The cause of their deaths has yet to be established but Cumbria Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.
Friends and family have raised more than £6,000 for the funeral and said they would do their "best to keep their memories alive".
Ms Kane's friend Stacey Hackett said she was "upbeat" and "always out with Harry".
"I'd never met a girl like her and that little boy was exactly the same," she told BBC Radio Cumbria, adding: "Everyone is absolutely devastated.
"You were lucky if you could get time with her because she was constantly in the park with Harry.
"She was amazing, I'll never meet anyone else like her.
"She was a good mother and Harry was a good baby, he brought the best out in her.
"They will be forever missed, we will do our best to keep their memories alive."
Ms Kane grew up in Maryport and fundraisers said any money left over after funeral costs would be donated to Women Out West, a charity she used that supports vulnerable women.
In response to the donations, her brother Shane Evitts posted on the fundraising page: "I would just like to say a massive thanks to all who have supported and donated.
"It's overwhelming what we have received and me, family and friends appreciate it. Natalie and Harry will have the best send-off they deserve."
Cumbria Police said the deaths had been referred to the coroner, who in turn said post-mortem examinations were due to take place with a cause of death yet to be established.
