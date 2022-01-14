Carlisle knifeman who attacked woman at his bedsit jailed
A man who threatened to kill a woman who was visiting his home has been jailed for seven years.
CCTV footage shown to the jury showed 31-year-old Dean Haughan attacking a woman at his bedsit in May last year.
Haughan, of Stonegarth, Carlisle, said he could not remember the attack and was said to be "shocked" when he saw footage of him armed with a knife.
Jailing Haughan for seven years, Judge Nicholas Barker said he believed the defendant had wanted to rape the woman.
The court heard his victim woke up in his bed the next day with serious injuries to her face, leg and body.
The court heard how Haughan, armed with a knife, threatened to kill the woman, who had gone with a friend to his bedsit.
There was drinking and cocaine taking before an argument led to Haughan aggressively and forcibly getting the friend to leave.
CCTV footage covering the landing outside his flat showed the woman being subjected to a violent and prolonged ordeal by Haughan.
At one stage, he approached her with a knife hidden behind his back, before he kicked her and pointed the blade towards her head or throat area.
'Blood all over floor'
A prosecutor said the woman was "clearly terrified", although she remembered little of what had happened.
In an impact statement she described no longer living the "happy and carefree" lifestyle she previously did.
The woman's friend told the jury she returned to the bedsit hours later and found her injured with blood "all over" the floor and bed. She said her friend "was like a shell - it was like she wasn't there".
Haughan denied charges of false imprisonment and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence, but was convicted by the jury.
He had previously admitted actual bodily harm assault, making a threat to kill and assault on the friend.
Sentencing Haughan, the judge said: "This was, I find to be, a sustained, violent, sexually-motivated attack involving threats with knives, involving false imprisonment and involving assault."
Haughan was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.
