Robert Burns memorial plaque cast goes under the hammer
A cast of the Scottish poet Robert Burns is going under the hammer in Cumbria - just days before Burns Night.
The plaster relief was used as the pattern for a bronze plaque unveiled in a village near Edinburgh to commemorate the bi-centenary of his birth in 1959.
It is being sold at 1818 Auctioneers, near Milnthorpe, by the granddaughter of the man who created it.
Bids are being taken for the item, which the auction house described as a "one-off", up until Sunday.
The plaque itself, based on the famous Alexander Nasmyth portrait of Scotland's national bard, was put up on a memorial shelter in a park in Prestonpans, East Lothian.
The cast was the work of Robert Callum Shields and is being sold by his granddaughter Linda Briscoe, who now lives near Morecambe.
She said: "It has just been lain around wrapped up in bubble wrap for years, and I thought it was such a shame just to leave it.
"I wanted other people to appreciate it."
The lot comes with an original order of service from the opening ceremony, a newspaper cutting and photographs.
The sale estimate is between £7,000 and £10,000 but auctioneer Bill Nelson admits predicting a price is difficult.
"How long is a piece of string?" he said.
"When you're dealing with something that is a one off, a single item that has never been seen before, it might fly or it might bomb, you just don't know."
The annual Burns Night celebration is held on 25 January, the date of the poet's birthday.
