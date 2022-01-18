Man arrested after 140mph police pursuit through Cumbria
A man who drove at speeds of up to 140mph during a 28-mile police pursuit has been arrested.
Cumbria Police said the driver's car was eventually stopped by a stinger trap at 01:45 GMT.
The 27-year-old, from Maryport, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving under the influence of a controlled drug, officers said.
No-one was injured during the chase, which took place in west Cumbria.
