Cumbria County Council legal action over shake-up fails
An attempt to prevent the overhaul of local government in Cumbria has failed.
Cumbria County Council had applied for a judicial review of plans to replace the current system with two unitary councils.
Labour leader Stewart Young said the government had not consulted properly and its decision was "unlawfully" made to serve the Conservative political agenda.
High Court Judge Stephen Davies ruled this was "not reasonably arguable".
Last year, the Department for Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities announced its plans to replace the six existing existing district councils with two new unitary authorities: Westmorland & Furness Council in the east and Cumberland Council in the west.
Mr Young told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the two-council split would have an impact on services.
"It is going to be disastrous and we wanted to do everything possible to try and stop it," he said.
"I'm extremely disappointed at that decision."
'Push the tides back'
Supporters of the reorganisation, including the Conservative leaders of Carlisle, Allerdale and Copeland councils, believe it will bring better services and financial savings.
Copeland's Conservative mayor, Mike Starkie, said the judicial review was "nothing more than a delaying and diversionary tactic".
"Stewart's standing in the water trying to push the tides back," he said.
However, some residents are unhappy with how areas have been grouped together.
Other opponents claim they are aimed at consolidating Conservative power in the north west of the county.
The Liberal Democrats, who run the county council in coalition with Labour, did not support the legal action but chose not to break the coalition because of it.
The county council has been ordered to pay the secretary of state's £15,223 legal costs and a £7,500 contribution each to the western and eastern councils.
