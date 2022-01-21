Carlisle burglar raided home of sleeping couple with baby
A burglar has been jailed for his night time raid at the home of a couple as they and their newborn baby slept.
John Lowe, 44, targeted houses in the Parklands village area, close to Garlands, Carlisle, during the early hours of 20 December.
At the family's home, he stole cash and the female occupant's handbag with paperwork about her father's cancer treatment, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Lowe, of Hartington Street, Carlisle, was jailed for four-and-a-half years.
His £1,200 haul also included gift cards, sunglasses, an iPad from the bag of a four-year-old boy and a quantity of make-up.
"There is no worse feeling than knowing a stranger has been in your home when you are upstairs asleep with a newborn baby and a four-year-old son," said his NHS worker victim, who spoke of suffering nightmares since the burglary.
The family had to cancel a holiday in the aftermath because money was needed to install a new security system, the court was told.
Distinctive clothing
Lowe - who wore a surgical face mask - also burgled the home of an occupational health therapist living with her two children.
He additionally struck at another property and tried to burgle more, leaving occupants feeling angry and vulnerable, the court heard.
Lowe, with 13 previous sets of burglary offences on his record, was caught in the act on several CCTV systems, and was identified by his distinctive clothing and footwear.
He admitted three burglary charges and two attempted burglaries.
Judge Nicholas Barker told him: "You are utterly insensitive to the plight of your victims.
"I will not allow you to terrorise the hard-working and decent citizens of Carlisle who expect their homes to be respected and kept safe."
