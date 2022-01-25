Whitehaven walker hopes to complete 500 Lakeland fell treks
A keen rambler has set himself the challenge of conquering 500 Lakeland fells throughout 2022.
Michael Watson will be walking all 214 of the Wainwrights twice and then doing some of them a third time.
The 51-year-old set himself the challenge after being inspired by his friend, Gary McKee of Cleator Moor, who ran 110 marathons in 110 days.
Mr Watson, from Whitehaven, said you could never have a "bad day" taking in the Lake District views.
He injured his leg running marathons with Mr McKee last year so decided the best way to help raise money for terminally ill people was to do walks.
He said: "I can walk and it feels OK, but then I thought that doing 214 walks wasn't enough so I thought I'll do them twice.
"But then I pictured myself telling Gary I was going to do 428 and imagined him saying: 'why don't you do 500?'".
"You can never have a bad day with the views."
Mr Watson, who is doing the walks with his wife Marjorie, has already done 70, walking at weekends and on his Wednesdays off.
Mr McKee has set himself the challenge to also run a marathon every day in 2022 in the hope of raising £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria.
The 52-year-old will be sacrificing family holidays - and alcohol - during the challenge in memory of his father.
He was inspired to fundraise for Macmillan after his father was diagnosed with cancer in 1997. He died from an unrelated illness in 2003.
To fit the marathons around his work commitments at Sellafield, he has been setting off early in the morning to finish in time for his afternoon shift.
Mr McKee said: "To me it is just four hours running a day, which isn't difficult, what is difficult is watching somebody face cancer.
"My dad was diagnosed with lung cancer in June 1997, it was a devastating time."
