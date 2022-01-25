Walney School: Arrest after boy, 15, stabbed at school
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being stabbed at school, police said.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after the attack at Walney School.
Officers were called by paramedics at 10.10 GMT on Tuesday to reports a pupil had suffered stab injuries.
The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and has been taken to Alder Hey Hospital.
The 16-year-old was detained close to Barrow train station at 10.40 GMT.
Police are in attendance at the school and said there was no wider threat.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.