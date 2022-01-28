Smardale Gill viaduct: Fears access could be lost if repairs not carried out
There are fears a railway viaduct could be forced to close if about £100,000 is not raised to carry out vital repair work.
Smardale Gill, near Kirkby Stephen, is a popular walking route offering views of the Scandal Beck Valley.
A group which looks after the 90ft-high (27m) Victorian structure said the stonework is being severely damaged by water which is putting it "at risk".
It has launched a campaign to secure funding to continue to preserve it.
The viaduct, which consists of 14 sandstone arches, was built in 1861 to carry coking coal from the north east of England to the steel furnaces of south and west Cumbria.
It closed in 1962 and stood disused for more than 20 years before it was saved from demolition.
Although it is Grade II-listed, which means it cannot be demolished, campaigners are concerned access could be lost because it will become too badly damaged unless repair work is carried out.
Neil Cleeveley, of the Northern Viaduct Trust, said: "Water is getting though the cracks and seams in the concrete surface and destabilising the structure, putting it at risk.
"We see ourselves as custodians of the viaduct and we want to leave it in a better state than we took it over in."
A walking challenge to help raise funds has been launched encouraging people to walk 90 miles across 14 peaks surrounding the area, representative of the 14 arches which make up the viaduct with a 90ft drop.
