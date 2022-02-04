Carlisle robber jailed for threatening women with needle
- Published
A masked robber who threatened to stab shop workers with a hypodermic needle has been jailed.
Peter Vickers, 44, demanded the two women hand over cash during the raid at Foreways convenience store in Carlisle on 24 November.
The women were left terrified by their ordeal, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Vickers, of Chatsworth Square in the city, admitted robbery and possessing an offensive weapon. He was jailed for four years and three months.
He was also ordered to serve an extended two-year licence period.
CCTV footage showed a balaclava-clad Vickers approaching the counter and demanding cash while brandishing the needle.
He then grabbed cash totalling almost £220 and fled, activating the shop alarm.
'Heart nearly stopped'
Impact statements from the victims were read out in court.
One described feeling "nervous and edgy" after the raid. She said she was reluctant to work night shifts, anxious whenever the shop door opened and had trouble sleeping.
"I've done nothing wrong. I don't think it's fair I should feel this way," the court heard.
Her co-worker described how her "heart nearly stopped" during the robbery.
Prosecutor Beccy McGregor said: "Her first thought was that she was going to be stabbed by the needle.
"She was worried for her life and the life of her colleague."
