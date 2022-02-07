Lee McKnight murderer Jamie Roberts attacked staff over suit refusal
- Published
A teenage murderer went "berserk" and attacked court staff during his trial because he was refused a suit.
Jamie Lee Roberts, 19, was one of six people convicted of murdering Lee McKnight, 26, in Carlisle in July 2020.
During the trial, Roberts attacked three custody workers, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Roberts, who is serving at least 16 and a half years for the murder, was jailed for nine more months after admitting assaulting three workers.
Mr McKnight was lured to a house in Carlisle and brutally killed over a drug debt before his body was dumped in a river.
Roberts, who was 17 at the time of the murder, was on trial at Carlisle Crown Court when, on 1 July 2021, he attacked staff.
The court heard he was refused a suit as he was suspected of carving his name into cell surfaces with a zip from a suit provided to him for the trial.
Roberts refused to enter his cell and, in the words of one custody officer, then went "berserk", initially making threats of serious violence.
Attempts to reason with him failed and, as he was restrained, Roberts kicked with force the knee of one male worker who was left in pain and on crutches in the aftermath.
Roberts grabbed the thigh and groin area of a female staff member and, when she released her grip, he struck her to the abdomen with his knee.
A third custody worker, who had transported Roberts to court, was also assaulted.
The teen tried to bite him, tore off a shirt pocket with his teeth and spat the button in his face.
"He (Roberts) was replying that he was going to slash his throat, burn his house down and kill him as soon as he got out of prison," prosecutor Tim Evans told the court.
Two officers needed hospital treatment afterwards and had since left their jobs, while the third had stated: "I do not go to work to be assaulted."
Roberts, previously of Grey Street, Carlisle, also admitted making threats to kill.
Sean Harkin, representing Roberts, said the teenager was "sorry for his actions."
Judge Nicholas Barker said it was a "significant incident" and Roberts had "no right to be inflamed", over the suit refusal.
The judge said there was "no value" in ordering Roberts to serve the new jail term consecutive to his murder sentence but he said the parole board may wish to bear the offending in mind when it came to determining the teenager's eventual release date.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.