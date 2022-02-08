Complaints Barrow food delivery drivers are blocking road by McDonald's
Fast food delivery drivers are causing "an absolute nightmare" by parking outside a McDonald's restaurant, councillors have complained.
The branch is on "very narrow" Crellin Street in Barrow, Cumbria, on a bend painted with double yellow lines.
Councillor Martin McLeavy said they were "parked all over the place and you can't get round the corner".
McDonald's, which does not directly employ the drivers, has been approached for comment.
Mr McLeavy said: "Pedestrians can't get past and they feel threatened, and the cars can't get past."
A meeting of Barrow Borough Council's overview and scrutiny committee, which he chaired, heard there had also been eports of the drivers fighting among themselves.
There are already known problems with parking on double yellow lines along the stretch, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Big problems'
Bill McEwan, who is to chair a council working group set up to look at the problem, said the drivers "don't abide to the double yellow lines".
"It just causes big problems to the residents, shopkeepers and everyone involved," he said.
"They get ticketed and they don't seem to bother about the tickets."
Mr McEwan said the cars were also obstructing delivery lorries and the issue had been raised at county council level.
