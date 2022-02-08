Serial Whitehaven burglar who punched householder jailed
- Published
A serial burglar who punched a householder who attempted to detain him during a break-in has been jailed for more than four years.
Allan Dryden, 36, was taken on his first burglary by his father when he was 15, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
His latest crime came on 9 January in Whitehaven, weeks after he was freed from prison for a previous house raid.
Dryden was sentenced to 49 months after admitting burglary with intent to steal.
The court heard the victim had briefly left his home but his elderly parents were inside.
On his return, he was confronted by Dryden who, when asked what he was doing, replied: "I'm committing a robbery."
Dryden punched the man, cutting his lip, while barging past him for the door. The man tried to detain Dryden but was punched again as the intruder left.
'No respect for privacy'
"The householder found a cash card bearing the name Allan Dryden, a Samsung mobile phone and an e-cigarette which had been discarded on the path leading to his front door," prosecutor Gerard Rogerson told the court.
Dryden, who briefly returned to the property to demand his phone back, was found by police in the area of his former home at Lakeland Avenue.
The court heard he had committed six previous house burglaries since 2003 and triggered the mandatory three-year minimum prison sentence twice before.
He had been recalled to custody on licence to serve the remainder of his last lengthy sentence, which was imposed in 2020 for burgling a family home as children slept.
In mitigation, Kim Whittlestone spoke of her client's "extremely sad" family background, and revealed he had been taken on his first burglary by his father as a teenager.
He had moved to the North East in search of a fresh start, but returned to Cumbria homeless after the probation service deemed a new address unsuitable.
Judge Nicholas Barker told Dryden: "What is plain is that you have no respect or regard for the privacy of others and their homes."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.