Carlisle dealer snared by EncroChat sting jailed for eight years
A drug dealer who was caught when an encrypted global messaging system was cracked has been jailed for more than eight years.
Francis Pattinson, 28, of Briar Bank, Carlisle, was arrested when the EncroChat network used by criminals across Europe was infiltrated in 2020.
Carlisle Crown Court heard one of the devices was used by Pattison to sell "significant quantities" of drugs.
He admitted being involved in supplying cocaine, heroin and cannabis.
EncroChat was a highly encrypted and security-protected internet messaging service only available through specialist devices.
"It was believed by users to be totally secure and was used exclusively by those involved in illegal activity," prosecutor Charles Brown told the court.
But when the system was cracked by law enforcement agencies in the summer of 2020, kingpin criminals were rounded up and vast amounts of drugs and cash were seized.
'Boric acid'
The National Crime Agency was then supplied with the unencrypted data of UK users - one of whom turned out to be Pattinson, who had been on the network between March and June.
One officer estimated, based on recovered text messages, that the minimum quantities Pattinson could have distributed were "6kg of cocaine, 2.5kg of heroin and 20kg of cannabis".
When Pattinson's home was searched, around 20kg of boric acid - used to "cut" drugs - was found in a car.
EncroChat exchanges between Pattinson and another user thought to be in mainland Europe suggested Pattinson was supplied with drugs and then distributed them in the UK.
'Significant profits'
He pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply after 109g of the drug, valued at about £4,000, was found at his home.
He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, heroin, cannabis and codeine.
Judge Nicholas Barker was told Pattinson had a troubled upbringing, a reduced intellect and was easily led.
Jailing him for eight years and four months, Judge Barker said of his illegal trade: "It has at its heart a deeply cynical nature which is the exploitation of those who are unfortunate enough to be addicted to these drugs, and engineer significant profits for the likes of you."