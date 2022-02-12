Prison officer sentenced for four-month relationship with Lancaster inmate
- Published
A prison officer who had a four-month relationship with an inmate has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Alisha Fallows, 23, had a relationship with violent offender Damien Baxendale while working at HMP Lancaster Farms.
Preston Crown Court heard how Fallows, of Goldsmith Street, Barrow, would ring Baxendale on the jail's phone lines pretending to be a family member.
She admitted misconduct in public office and was given a 10-month jail sentence suspended for two years.
The hearing heard that Fallows also used mobile phones to stay in touch with Baxendale at the Lancaster prison between November 2020 and February 2021.
She was arrested following an investigation by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.
Baxendale, who is currently serving a prison sentence for two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited item and was jailed for an additional 10 months.
Det Supt Karen Jaundrill Kitchen, of the crime unit, said: "Alisha Fallows abused her position as a prison custody officer by choosing to have an inappropriate relationship with an inmate and she will now have to face the consequences of her actions.
"We want to reassure the honest, dedicated and hardworking staff that work in our prisons that we will continue to take action against people who choose to engage in corrupt activity."
