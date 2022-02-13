Eleven miles of Copeland coast path opens to complete section
- Published
The Copeland section of the England Coast Path has been completed with the final 11 miles (18km) opening.
The new stretch between Silecroft and Green Road Railway Station offers "fabulous uninterrupted views across the Irish Sea," the government said.
It is the latest part of the 2,700 mile (4345km) national path to be completed.
The coastal path crosses beaches, dunes and saltmarshes, and passes through the town of Millom and an RSPB reserve.
The new stretch joins Allonby to Silecroft and Walney Island, bringing the total length of England Coast Path in Cumbria to 81 miles (130km).
Gill Haigh, Cumbria Tourism's Managing Director said: "This new path will encourage more people to get out and enjoy the wonderfully varied and beautiful landscapes around Millom and the Duddon Estuary."
The section has been funded by the Rural Development Programme for England (RDPE) and delivered by Natural England with works carried out by Cumbria County Council.
