Carlisle banned driver jailed after refusing blood test
- Published
A banned motorist who refused a blood test after driving erratically around a McDonald's car park with a child passenger has been jailed.
Police were called by people who saw the Audi being driven the wrong way around a one-way system on 23 January.
Mark McGlone, 49, from Bellgarth Square in Carlisle, admitted driving while disqualified, failing to provide blood and having no insurance.
He was jailed for 12 weeks and was banned from driving on his release.
'Emotional reaction'
Two constables who attended the scene found McGlone stumbling and slurring his words.
A breath test and drugs wipe gave negative readings, but when McGlone was asked at a police station to provide a sample of blood as he was suspected of driving while unfit through drugs, he refused.
His solicitor told Carlisle Magistrates' Court the prospect of a needle being used "triggered an emotional reaction" from McGlone.
The court heard McGlone had 46 previous offences, and that he had initially been banned from driving for 12 months in December 2020 for drug-driving, and then for 20 months in May last year for driving while unfit through drugs.
Sentencing him, Deputy District Judge Timothy Gascoyne said: "You have driven into a McDonald's car park with a lot of traffic and, probably, a lot of young people.
"It seems to me the public should be protected from your driving for the next four years."
