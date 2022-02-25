Cumbria councils shake-up plan to go ahead
Plans to break Cumbria into two unitary authorities will go ahead after Cumbria County Council decided not to appeal against a court ruling.
Earlier this week it lost its second High Court bid for a judicial review of the government's decision.
In a statement it said "after careful consideration" it had decided not to pursue an appeal.
The two new bodies will replace the county council and the existing six district councils next year.
The east of the county will have one authority for Barrow, Eden and South Lakeland, while the west will encompass Allerdale, Carlisle and Copeland.
The county council had argued a decision by the government to split Cumbria and create two new councils was unlawful, but this was disputed by the government.
The council's claim was rejected by a High Court judge in January. The decision was then reviewed by another judge, who earlier this week said the government had acted appropriately.
The elections for the two new councils are due to take place in May, with the authorities set to come into force in 2023.
