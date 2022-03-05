Plan to bring three families of beavers to Ennerdale valley
Plans to release three families of beavers in a remote valley in the Lake District have been unveiled.
Wild Ennerdale wants to bring six adults as well as their babies, known as kits, from Scotland to a new home on a stretch of the River Ehen, in the upper valley near Ennerdale Water.
The conservation group hopes the mammals will provide ecological benefits by building dams.
Beavers were hunted to extinction for fur and meat in the 16th Century.
The conservation group is planning a series of drop-in events including on 16 March at Cleator Moor Parish Hall from 14:00.
Beavers have been dubbed the ultimate environmental engineers, gnawing down trees to build dams, alleviating flooding and sparking new life into barren wildernesses.
In recent years some farmers and anglers have expressed concerns, in the wake of similar projects, that beavers eat crops and that their dams hinder the migration of salmon.
However, Wild Ennerdale said it would release small numbers of Eurasian beavers and observe them for a year while consulting with local communities and landowners.
If the scheme is successful and gets the support of locals it said it would apply to Natural England for a licence to release more beavers by spring 2023.
'Explore unhindered'
The organisation receives £32,000 a year from four partners, the National Trust, United Utilities, Forestry England and Natural England.
A spokesman said: "Our vision is to see free-living beavers reintroduced to the length of the River Ehen, from mountains to sea.
"This would start a three to five-year public engagement period with local landowners and communities to share and build up knowledge and experience with beavers living in the landscape.
"At the end of this period, we would hold a formal consultation to see if the local community supports the vision for beavers to have access to the full length of the River Ehen."