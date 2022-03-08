Piel Island: Submarine electrician in line to become island 'king'
- Published
A submarine electrician has been named as the preferred candidate to run an island and pub.
Barrow Council had more than 190 expressions of interest to run the Ship Inn and Piel Island, located half a mile off the Furness coast.
The council said Aaron Sanderson, an electrical team leader at BAE Systems Submarines, is its preferred bidder.
If successful, he would be crowned the King of Piel by having alcohol poured over his head.
The 33-year-old, who plans to move to the island with his partner Anita Palfi, said he could not get the idea of taking on the pub out of his head having visited the island "many times" as a child.
"It represents both an incredible risk and a wonderful opportunity," Mr Sanderson, from Barrow-in-Furness, said.
"I am in a secure and well-paid role, but I am willing to give that up for the chance to bring the glory days back to The Ship Inn."
Council leader Ann Thomson said: "This was a very competitive process and we are delighted to be moving to the next stage with our preferred bidder.
"Aaron has a great understanding of Piel, The Ship Inn and the traditions of the island.
"We will now follow due process as we move through the official channels to confirm our partnership and very much look forward to The Ship Inn being open this year and to seeing Piel Island resplendent with visitors and holidaymakers."
The 50-acre island hosts an array of wildlife and is home to the ruins of the 14th Century Piel Castle.
The tradition of appointing a "monarch" for Piel Island relates to an event in the 15th Century.
On 5 June 1487, an army hoping to overthrow Henry VII landed on the island with a 10-year-old boy named Lambert Simnel who was promoted as the rightful heir to the English throne but was, in reality, of humble origin.
The men camped overnight on the island before setting off for London.
The rebellion was crushed at the Battle of Stoke Field, near Newark in Nottinghamshire.
In the 1800s, patrons of the Ship Inn drew on the story and decided Piel Island should have its own monarch.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.