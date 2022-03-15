Danny Hodgson: Footballer's family fear he may never walk again
- Published
The parents of a footballer left with brain injuries by an unprovoked one-punch attack in Australia fear he may never walk again.
Danny Hodgson was in a coma for weeks following the assault in Perth, where he was living, in September.
The 26-year-old, originally from Cleator Moor, Cumbria, had an operation to reattach his skull in January.
His parents, Nicola and Peter, said the courage he had shown was "inspiring" but his progress was "slow".
A 17-year-old boy is due to be sentenced on 18 March for causing grievous bodily harm.
Following the attack on 5 September, Mr Hodgson - who played for Western Australian side ECU Joondalup - was treated for a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull.
He spent weeks in the intensive care unit at Royal Perth Hospital, before being moved to a rehabilitation hospital.
In a statement, his parents said: "Danny continues to amaze us every day and we are in awe of his courage and determination.
"But make no mistake, his recovery is slow, painful and emotionally and physically exhausting.
"For every tiny bit of progress that bring us all tears of joy, there are struggles and setbacks that bring tears of sorrow."
They added that the once superbly fit semi-professional footballer was willing himself to "put one foot in front of the other".
"It is heart-breaking to contemplate all Danny has lost.
"We have no way of knowing if he will ever walk again, let alone run out onto a football pitch and score a goal or even hold down a job," they said.
Mr and Mrs Hodgson also praised Danny's girlfriend Jessica Pollock, also from Cleator Moor, who has supported him over the last six months.
