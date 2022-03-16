Man in court charged with killing Carlisle man
- Published
A man accused of killing Carlisle man Ryan Kirkpatrick has appeared in court.
Liam Porter, 32, of Fulmar Place, is facing three charges: one of murder, one of manslaughter and one charge of assisting an offender.
Mr Kirkpatrick, who was 24 when he died, was stabbed in Carlyle's Court in the city centre on 18 September.
Mr Porter did not enter a plea during the 10-minute preliminary hearing at Carlisle Crown Court and was remanded in custody.
Judge Simon Medland QC told him it was not yet possible to fix a precise date for the start of his trial.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.