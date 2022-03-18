Carlisle bids for Great British Railways headquarters
Carlisle has become the latest city to bid to host the Great British Railways headquarters.
The government wants to base the body responsible for governing Britain's railways outside of London.
Carlisle City Council leaders said its bid was built around the city's location and rail heritage.
Other places vying for the project include York, Swindon and Southampton, with a shortlist to be announced in May and winner declared in summer.
Great British Railways would be state-owned and would set timetables and prices, sell tickets in England and manage rail infrastructure.
'Distinguished railway history'
John Mallinson, leader of Carlisle City Council, said: "Carlisle has a long and proud railway heritage, and our bid sets out the many sound economic reasons why Carlisle should be the new headquarters for the Great British Railways.
"It makes sense for the city to be considered and I'm delighted that we've got such great support backing our bid."
In a time of economic development in Carlisle, a £20m regeneration of the railway station is just one of the plans in store, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Carlisle's Conservative MP, John Stevenson, said: "Carlisle is not only a city with a proud and distinguished railway history - it is one with a bright and important railway future.
"I believe Carlisle would be the ideal location for the headquarters of this exciting new organisation."
The deadline for submitting expressions of interest was Wednesday with the winner to be chosen following ministerial visits and a public vote.
