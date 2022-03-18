Sandgate School's satellite site expansion funds agreed
A £5m fund to expand a school for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has been agreed.
Cumbria County Council said the money would allow Sandgate School to grow its satellite campus at The Queen Katherine School (QKS) in Kendal.
The council said the scheme would mean all of Sandgate's secondary-age pupils could be taught on the same site and increase the overall capacity of the school to 120.
Work is due to be completed by summer.
Sue Sanderson, Cumbria County Council cabinet member for schools and learning, said the money would make a "huge difference" and that collaborations such as between Sandgate and QKS helped in "breaking down barriers and prejudices".
She said the money would also ensure more SEND children could go to school closer to home, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Jon Hayes, QKS headteacher, said the expansion would "build upon the many years of successful collaboration between the two schools", adding: "This development is a really positive enhancement for the students at both Sandgate and QKS."
Mr Hayes said: "Our aim at QKS is to provide the best and broadest possible educational experience for all of our young people, and having Sandgate students as part of our community is a key part of that philosophy."
