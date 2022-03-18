Danny Hodgson: Teenager jailed in Australia for attack
A 17-year-old Australian boy has been jailed over an unprovoked one-punch attack on a Cumbrian footballer in Perth.
The assault in September left Danny Hodgson, originally from Cleator Moor, in a coma and unable to walk.
It emerged in court the offender had a violent past and was subject to a 24-hour curfew at the time of the attack.
The youth, who cannot be named, was jailed for for three years and eight months, ABC News reported.
Speaking outside court, Mr Hodgson's mother Nicola said: "No sentence would have been long enough."
"It was a light sentence but at the same time, we've got to remember this guy was 17 years old and we're just hoping rehabilitation will do him justice and he'll come out a better person.
"We just wanted a bit of justice done for Danny and we just want to carry on with our lives now and get Danny better," Mrs Hodgson said.
Perth Children's Court heard the youth was on bail and meant to be subject to a 24-hour curfew when he punched Mr Hodgson without warning near the city's train station in the early hours of 5 September.
Mr Hodgson, who played football for Western Australian side ECU Joondalup, fell backwards and his head on the ground, causing a severe brain injury.
The teenager was sentenced to three years and eight months in juvenile detention and he will have to serve 22 months before he can be considered for early release.
"Seven-month crime spree"
ABC journalist Joanna Menagh, who was in court, told BBC Radio Cumbria: "The attack on Danny Hodgson was a culmination of a seven-month crime spree of this young teenager.
"He had committed other offences including stealing alcohol from liquor stores and punching other random strangers on the street - in one case he broke a man's nose.
"He had lived in regional Western Australia before but the trouble seemed to happen when he came to Perth and he was unsupervised and was roaming the city's streets when he encountered Danny Hodgson, who had been out celebrating with team-mates after playing the final game of the season."
The judge described the teenager's actions on the night of the attack as cowardly.
Ms Menagh added: "The judge said the cowardice continued after punching Danny as he ran away without offering assistance and went off to socialise with people in the city, he tried to disguise himself and avoid being detected by changing his clothing, and giving the hat he was wearing to someone else."
Mr Hodgson was treated for a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull.
The 26-year-old spent weeks in the intensive care unit at Royal Perth Hospital before being moved to a rehabilitation hospital in November 2021.
He underwent surgery earlier this year to reattach his skull at the Sir Charles Gaidner Hospital in Perth.
Ms Menagh said: "The court was told it's unlikely Danny Hodgson will ever play football again and these disabilities he has suffered will be permanent."
The sentencing came on the same day Mr Hodgson was released from hospital to continue his rehabilitation from home.
His mother Nicola said the day was "bittersweet for us as a family".
