Cumbria fellside wildfire investigated
- Published
An investigation is under way into the cause of a large wildfire in Cumbria.
The blaze, on the fell side between High Newton and Newby Bridge, spread for nearly half a mile (750 metres) at its peak on Saturday evening.
The A590 trunk road had to be closed for a time due to smoke blowing across the carriageway.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said it sent "multiple" crews, including specialist wildfire units, from as far away as Kendal and Walney.
It has begun a joint investigation with Cumbria Police into the cause of the fire.
Jamie Coward, from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, also warned that residents and visitors should be cautious of the risk of wildfires, as with no significant rainfall forecast for the next seven days, the risk of ignition was much greater.
He said: "Things like disposable barbecues, if you're going to use them use them in a safe place, and dispose of them in a safe place, making sure they are out.
"Smoking materials mustn't just be discarded.
"Just employ that level of caution because the impact is huge."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.