Burglar jailed for £10,000 Carlisle Civic Centre raid
- Published
A burglar stole electronic equipment worth £10,000 from a civic centre the day after he was released from prison.
Luke Jenkinson, 27, took laptops, mobile phones and an Apple computer when he broke into Carlisle Civic Centre on 7 March 2021.
Carlisle Crown Court heard none of the goods have been recovered.
Jenkinson, of St Peter's Street, Blackburn, was jailed for 19 weeks after admitting burglary.
The court heard he had been released from prison the day before the raid, after serving a six-month sentence.
Investigators found his fingerprints at the Carlisle City Council building after an alarm monitoring company reported several activations.
Jenkinson had been staying in accommodation nearby and further inquiries revealed he had left this address at around the time of these activations.
Judge Nicholas Barker told Jenkinson: "Computers of course are valuable items of equipment.
"As we all understand and appreciate, the loss of them can cause significant inconvenience to those who use the devices if they are configured for personal use."
