Cumbria fellside wildfire: Man arrested in Southport
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson over a large wildfire in Cumbria.
The blaze, on the fellside between High Newton and Newby Bridge, spread for nearly half a mile (750m) at its peak on Saturday evening.
The A590 trunk road had to be closed for a time due to smoke blowing across the carriageway and Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service sent "multiple" crews.
The man was held on Sunday morning in the Southport area and has been released while investigations continue.
Police want to speak to anyone who saw a green Ford Transit van on the A590 eastbound just prior to Lindale Hill on Saturday evening.
Jamie Coward, from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, also warned residents and visitors should be cautious of the risk of wildfires, as with no significant rainfall forecast for the next seven days, the risk of ignition was much greater.
He said: "Things like disposable barbecues, if you're going to use them use them in a safe place, and dispose of them in a safe place, making sure they are out.
"Smoking materials mustn't just be discarded. Just employ that level of caution because the impact is huge."
