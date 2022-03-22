Carlisle motorcyclist killed in van collision
- Published
A man has died in a two-vehicle collision in Cumbria.
It happened on Wigton Road in Carlisle on Monday afternoon and involved a Ford Transit van and a Suzuki motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old local man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
Cumbria Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened near the junction with Westrigg Road, at 15:05 GMT, to contact the force.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.